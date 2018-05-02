SC Senate votes to outlaw virtually all abortions in South Carolina

The S.C. Senate voted Wednesday night to outlaw virtually all abortions in South Carolina.

The Legislature’s upper chamber voted 28-10 to make exceptions only in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies that threaten the pregnant woman's life.

If passed, the new law would almost certainly spark a court challenge, but that's by design, according to Senate Republicans who want to overturn the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming abortion rights.

"It's designed to give the court an opportunity to revisit Roe v. Wade," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

The proposal likely would ban some 97 percent of the roughly 5,700 abortions performed in South Carolina each year, according to the Democrat who suggested Republicans adopt it.

“It’s clearly unconstitutional from my point of view,” said state Sen. Brad Hutto. The Orangeburg Democrat said he filed the proposal in order to quickly end a debate over "dismemberment" abortions that had raged in the Senate for two days until late Wednesday.

The Senate passed the bill less than an hour after Hutto's amendment was adopted. It needs one more vote on Wednesday, and Republicans expect their Democratic counterparts to filibuster the amended proposal.





After the vote, Hutto said, S.C. lawmakers can get to other important issues, such as South Carolina's $9 billion nuclear fiasco. He said he is confident the courts would strike down the proposed abortion ban, if it passes the Senate and then the House.

“It’s an attempt to get it to the courts so we don’t have to keep debating it over and over and over,” Hutto said.

The proposal replaces the previous bill under debate, which would have made illegal so-called “dismemberment” abortions, rare procedures in which a doctor uses forceps to pull apart a fetus and remove it piece by piece.

There were 22 such procedures in South Carolina in 2016.

On the Senate floor, Hutto had told Senate Republicans to drop the "dismemberment" debate and vote for the law they really wanted.

“If you want to vote on it, this is your vote," Hutto said. "If you want to dance on this one, you can see it on the commercials when you get home for your next election.”





