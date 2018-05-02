Hearing delayed in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Pennsylvania State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping involuntary manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State fraternity brothers related to the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to determine whether there's enough evidence to head toward trial on the remaining allegations. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo