Is Trump right about judges' leanings? Maybe, review shows

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, a person holds up a sign that reads "No Muslim Ban" during an anti-Muslim ban rally as the Supreme Court hears arguments about wether President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim countries violates immigration law or the Constitution in Washington. A review by The Associated Press of decisions by nearly 40 federal district court and appellate judges on President Donald Trump’s various travel bans shows a sharp divide between judges nominated by Republicans and those nominated by Democrats. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo