White man guilty of black man's assault in Charlottesville

This photo combo of images provided by the Lonoke County, Ark. Sheriff's Office and Charlottesville, Va. Police Department, respectively, shows Jacob Scott Goodwin, left, and DeAndre Harris. Goodwin was found guilty of malicious wounding, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, for an August 2017 attack on Harris during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Lonoke County Sheriff's Office and Charlottesville Police Department via AP)