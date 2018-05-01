Judge: Colorado congressman should be on GOP primary ballot

FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks in the state Capitol in Denver. A federal judge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, ruled that Lamborn should be on the Republican primary ballot, finding Lamborn would likely prevail in a lawsuit contending his dismissal from the ballot in April was unconstitutional. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo