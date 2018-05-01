Retired cop had 'beware of owner' sign. The man who sneaked on his yard learned why, cops say

Zackery Bailey didn't heed the warning, police say.
A sign that says "never mind the dog, beware of owner" is posted next to the front door of 56-year-old Charles Jackson's house in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to MassLive. Jackson, a retired Worcester police officer and Army veteran, said his wife hung the sign up sometime last summer as a way to keep would-be criminals away.
But police allege that the sign didn't deter 29-year-old Zackery Bailey. According to The Boston Herald, Bailey suffered two gunshot wounds after police say he walked onto Jackson's property and then threatened to shoot the retired officer.
Bailey received treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital, police told WHDH, and was then arrested for an outstanding warrant for allegedly breaking and entering.
But before that, Jackson told MassLive it all started early Sunday morning when he saw Bailey — dressed in all black, including a black backpack — going through cars in the neighborhood. The man said he called 911 and then went outside with his pistol.
"The last thing I wanted to do was use my firearm," he told MassLive. "I brought it out only as a precaution."
It didn't work out that way, NECN reported. Police say that Bailey went through Jackson's yard — and the two began to fight.
Neighbor Jonathan Rodrigues said he called 911 after seeing the fight from his house's window.
"They started fighting, then they started tackling each other...then a gun shot went off," Rodrigues told NECN. "He came out, he had his badge out, and he explained to him that he was a police officer."
Other neighbors told MassLive that Bailey warned he would shoot Jackson, who said the alleged trespasser fired a single bullet. Police haven't confirmed or denied that last accusation.
In return, Jackson said he fired all the bullets in his handgun. Two of those struck Bailey, who had reached for his waistband, police told The Boston Herald. The 29-year-old allegedly ran away and called police at about 1:30 a.m. — nearly an hour after the confrontation began — and said he had been shot.
Police say Bailey could face more charges, too, as their investigation continues.
Jackson, who had on a black brace, told MassLive that he has an injured wrist and dislocated shoulder from the fight. He said his training is what prepared him for the frightening encounter.
"Twenty-five years in the military is what kicked in," he said. "He escalated. He brought it up to the next level."
