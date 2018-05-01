A bird carrying a shark carrying a fish: Photographer gets 'one in a trillion' picture

In April, a Florida photographer captured what might be the shot of his lifetime: an osprey carrying a shark carrying a fish.
"THE BEST PHOTO I HAVE EVER TAKEN!" nature photographer Doc Jon wrote in a Facebook post on April 13. "When I looked on my computer I saw the (fish's) tail was that of a shark. Then zooming and cleaning up the photo noticed THE SHARK IS EATING A FISH!!"
Jon captured the trio flying across the skies in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Sun-Sentinel.
"It was very far away so I couldn't see it through my viewer but when I got home and zoomed in on the photo I saw the catch was a shark!" he told Fox 13. "This is a one-in-a-trillion photograph."
The photos he posted on Facebook were shared more than 5,000 times, and people from as far away as Sweden and India commented on Jon's post to tell him how much they appreciated his photo.
Ospreys, sometimes called sea hawks, are large raptors that can be found across Florida and North America, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The fierce predators plunge headfirst toward the water and snatch up fish with their sharp talons — including, sometimes, smaller sharks.
Jon's lucky bird got a two-for-one deal — and the photo is leaving thousands of people in awe.
Jon hasn't let his sudden worldwide fame catch him resting. He's still out there taking photos — and glad for the exposure he's getting for the rest of his work.
"The fun part for me is some people are commenting that it's Photoshopped, and obviously, those people don't know the limitations of Photoshop," Jon told FStoppers. "Then, other people are telling me I should have sold it instead of sharing it online. I'm laughing, because really, it's not a good photo. The photo itself kind of sucks. But it tells a great story and it's getting me a lot of recognition for my other work now."
