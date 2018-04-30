US May Day immigration protests target Trump, fall elections

FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, members of Ce Atl, an Aztec-inspired spiritual and cultural preservation group, dance near the front of a march for worker and immigrant rights at a May Day event in Seattle. The Donald Trump era has been everything that immigrant rights’ groups feared, but while they are taking to the streets again for May Day rallies in solidarity with those around the world, their focus this year is less on a huge turnout on a Tuesday in May than the first Tuesday in November. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo