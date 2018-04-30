80-foot wave in Portugal gives Brazilian surfer world record

In this photo taken Nov. 8 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides what has been judged the biggest wave ever surfed, at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portugal. On Saturday, April 28 2018, the World Surf League credited Koxa with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed and said that its judging panel determined the wave was 80 feet 24.38 meters).