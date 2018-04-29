Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
US Geological Survey via Storyful
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.