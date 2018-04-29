Ask Siri to define 'mother' twice. Make sure no kids are around

Asking Siri to define "mother" twice prompts a vulgar response, Apple users have discovered.
When users request an alternate definition to the word, as of Sunday morning Siri responds, "As a noun, it means, short for 'mother---er.' "
The off-color response appears to have originally been noted on Reddit’s Apple community, where a visitor suggested on Saturday that iPhone owners ask Siri for the alternate definition of “mother.”
“The weirdest part is the fact that Siri is such a prude when you swear at her,” wrote one commenter. Others found Siri’s profane response to be unintelligible.
“I had no earthly idea what she was saying. Had to change it to American English to have any clue,” wrote one poster. Australian iPhone users reported a similar response.
Ars Technica suggests the response may be rooted in the Oxford Dictionary definition of “mother,” which includes “motherf---er” as a vulgar slang alternate definition for when “mother” is used as a shorthand for the curse.
Amazon recently resolved a glitch with its Alexa voice-recognition program that had Echo devices randomly emitting what some users called a “creepy” laugh unprompted. Amazon said the devices were mistaking other phrases for a command to laugh.
Comments