Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. Maine State Police via AP)