AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to shut down the country's nuclear test site in May and open the process to experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States, Seoul's presidential office said Sunday.
The event may serve as a dramatic setup to Kim's crucial nuclear negotiations with President Donald Trump that may take place in the next few weeks amid widespread skepticism on whether the North will ever fully surrender its nuclear weapons.
Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday at a border truce village, where he also expressed optimism about his meeting with Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
Moon and Kim during the summit promised to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, but made no references to verification or timetables. Seoul had also shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to set up a potential meeting between Kim and Trump, which is expected next month or early June.
"Once we start talking, the United States will know that I am not a person to launch nuclear weapons at South Korea, the Pacific or the United States," Yoon quoted Kim as saying.
___
Trump sharpens aim at Democrats facing election
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump took aim at familiar political targets and added a few fresh ones during a campaign-style rally in Michigan, an Upper Midwest state that gave him a surprising victory in the 2016 election.
Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda. In his rally in Washington Township Saturday night,.
After saying Stabenow was standing in the way of protecting U.S. borders and had voted against tax cuts, Trump said: "And you people just keep putting her back again and again and again. It's your fault."
Earlier Saturday Trump tweeted criticism of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana over his role in the failed nomination of White House doctor Ronny Jackson to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, calling for Tester to resign or at least not be re-elected this fall.
In his rally remarks, Trump railed against the allegations Tester aired against Jackson and suggested that he could take a similar tack against the senator.
___
Pompeo, in Saudi Arabia, talks tough on Iran, Gulf dispute
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programs.
He's also urging Saudi Arabia and its neighbors to resolve a long-festering dispute with Qatar that U.S. officials say Iran is exploiting to boost its influence in the region, including in Yemen and Syria.
Pompeo met Sunday with Saudi King Salman, whose country, along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, is embroiled in a row with Qatar that had hobbled Gulf Arab unity and frustrated the U.S. as it seeks to blunt growing Iranian assertiveness.
The ex-CIA chief had arrived in Riyadh a day earlier, shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired missiles at Saudi Arabia's southern city of Jizan, killing one person and underscoring what U.S. officials said is a growing threat emanating from Iran.
Senior U.S. officials traveling with Pompeo blamed Iran for smuggling the missiles into Yemen. They said the incident highlighted the importance of the Trump administration's push to counter Iran in the region. Iran has also provided crucial support to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
___
Central Americans will seek asylum at southern US border
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome.
"We are the bearers of horrible news," Los Angeles lawyer Nora Phillips said during a break from legal workshops for the migrants at three Tijuana locations where about 20 lawyers gave free information and advice. "That's what good attorneys are for."
The Central Americans, many traveling as families, on Sunday will test the Trump administration's tough rhetoric criticizing the caravan when the migrants begin seeking asylum by turning themselves in to border inspectors at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest.
President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet have been tracking the caravan, calling it a threat to the U.S. since it started March 25 in the Mexican city of Tapachula, near the Guatemala border. They have promised a stern, swift response.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system," pledging to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed.
___
Iraq's IS trials bring swift verdicts, almost all guilty
TEL KEIF, Iraq (AP) — The entire trial lasted just over half an hour. A grey-haired man was led into the defendant's booth. He fidgeted as the judge read the charges against him: Swearing allegiance to the Islamic State group and working for the militants as an employee at a water station.
"Not guilty," the defendant, Abdullah al-Jabouri, told the judge in a session of one of Iraq's counterterrorism courts this week. He said he had worked for Nineveh province's water department for more than 20 years and stayed at his post when IS took over in 2014, but he denied ever swearing allegiance to the group.
"All government employees continued in their jobs at the water facility," the 47-year-old Sunni Arab protested.
"I am asking you to speak only about yourself," the judge interrupted him. Soon after, the judge and his two associates went into deliberations. A few minutes later they returned with their verdict: Guilty, sentenced to 15 years in prison. Al-Jabouri, his head bowed, was quickly led out and the next accused IS member was ushered in.
Iraq is holding huge numbers of detainees on suspicion of ties to the Islamic State group — around 11,000, according to Iraqi officials — and they are being rushed through counterterrorism courts in trials that raise questions over whether justice is being done. At the same time, families are often left in the dark about where their loved ones are being detained or what their fates are.
___
MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by FBI
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A Russian mixed martial arts fighter who has connections with President Donald Trump, the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin was questioned this week by the FBI, his manager confirmed Saturday.
Fedor Emelianenko was questioned by agents who met him in his hotel room on Tuesday, manager Jerry Millen said before Emelianenko's Bellator MMA heavyweight fight against Frank Mir. Millen declined to detail his client's conversations with the agents.
"The FBI came to the hotel looking to talk to Fedor and they were very nice, came in to speak with Fedor for a few minutes, spoke to me, very cool guys, and that's all I can really say about it. Again, the FBI did come to the hotel, they found us, knocked on the door," Millen said.
"Hundred percent, kind of surprised," Millen added. "They were very nice, very professional."
The agents were in attendance at Saturday's fight, Millen said.
___
Palestinians vote on aging leadership as Abbas tightens grip
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The top-tier leadership group of the PLO— average age 70 — is up for election for the first time in over two decades, when hundreds of delegates attend a West Bank convention this week.
It should be a chance to revitalize the Palestinian national movement at a historic low point and start talking about potential successors to 83-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas.
Instead, some critics — even within the Palestine Liberation Organization — say Abbas is presiding over a staged event to give his increasingly authoritarian rule a veneer of legitimacy. Others challenge the timing, saying the rift with powerful non-PLO member Hamas, which rules Gaza, must be resolved first.
Abbas supporters portray the meeting of the PLO parliament, once envisioned to represent Palestinians everywhere, as a closing of ranks behind Abbas. They say Abbas needs such backing in his political battle with the Trump administration, viewed by most Palestinians as blatantly pro-Israel.
Here is a look at what to expect.
___
Oregon trucker missing for days emerges from wilderness
LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — A trucker who was missing for four days in a snow-covered part of Oregon after his GPS mapping device sent him up the wrong road walked 36 miles (58 kilometers) and emerged safely from a remote and rugged region of the state.
Jacob Cartwright, 22, showed up Saturday near the town of La Grande, where an intensive search involving aircraft had been taking place since he went missing Tuesday.
Cartwright was being evaluated in an emergency room but appeared OK, said nursing supervisor Danita Thamert at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, in eastern Oregon.
"He looks to be pretty good," she said. "He's a big boy. He kept moving and stayed warm enough. So it doesn't look like he's going to have too many injuries."
Cartwright's boss, Roy Henry of Little Trees Transportation, said Cartwright was driving a truckload of potato chips but the tractor-trailer got stuck after he took the wrong turn in an area with limited cellphone coverage.
___
Celtics stare down adversity, look forward to 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — So much of the chatter before Boston's first-round matchup with Milwaukee focused on who wouldn't be on the court for the Celtics.
Injuries forced Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart to join Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis as spectators by the end of the regular season. It seemingly left the East's second seed vulnerable against a Bucks team boasting one of the league's most versatile scorers in All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It took seven games, but the Celtics got just enough from the healthy players left on their roster to hold off Milwaukee with a 112-96 victory on Saturday night .
Now they'll turn their attention to Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and another youth-led team in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia.
"It's something we've had to go through all season," said rookie Jayson Tatum, who had 20 points on Saturday, becoming just the second rookie in Celtics' history to score 20 in a Game 7. "Some way, somehow, we figure it out. And I think that's what's unique about our team."
___
Shaquem Griffin finally hears his name at NFL draft
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shaquem Griffin came back. The crowd loved it.
Players in attendance not selected in the first two days of the NFL draft usually head out of town before the fourth through seventh rounds.
Griffin, who sat through 100 names being called in the first three rounds, wasn't in AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Then he was after Seattle spent the 141st overall selection on the Central Florida linebacker who has no left hand.
That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at Jerry's World.
Comments