Virginia police won't release video of Redskins player stop

FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, newly signed Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. speaks during the NFL football team's news conference in Ashburn, Va. Virginia State Police won't release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer. Paul Richardson Jr.'s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police. The department said Friday, April 27, 2018, that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper's in-car camera. Nick Wass, File AP Photo