Teacher filed harassment complaint — against the student she had sex with, Ohio cops say

An Ohio charter school teacher went to the sheriff’s office last month to file a harassment complaint against a person she was romantically involved with, authorities said. This week, she returned to turn herself in.
Authorities say Sarah Conway, a teacher at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township (about 28 miles southwest of Cleveland), filed a complaint against an 18-year-old on March 21, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, FOX 8 reported.
But as she was going through the process, the 24-year-old woman revealed she had been in a sexual relationship with the young man, a student, authorities said, reported the news station.
Text messages showed that Conway and the student had broken up, the Chronicle reported. Investigators learned that the relationship had began when the student was 17, authorities said.
Authorities say Conway had admitted to having sex with the student, and the complaint was about the text messages from when the relationship ended, Cleveland 19 reported.
Conway turned herself in to the sheriff’s office on Thursday, the Chronicle said. She’s charged with four counts of sexual battery, Cleveland 19 reported.
The complaint against the student was investigated, but he's not facing charges, FOX 8 reported.
The Chronicle reports the charter school where Conway works is part of the Cleveland Positive Education Program, which offers services to “troubled and troubling children and their families,” according to the website.
“This sort of alleged conduct directly contradicts with PEP’s mission to help troubled and troubling children learn and grow and will not be tolerated,” the school said in a statement.
The school told the newspaper that the process to terminate Conway, who’s on administrative leave, is underway.
Comments