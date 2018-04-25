Victims voice relief after arrest in serial killing case

Bruce Harrington discusses the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo on suspicion for a string of violent crimes in the 1970's and 1980's, including the murder of Harrington's brother and sister in law, at a news conference. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 72, is believed to be responsible for the murder of Keith Harrington and his wife, Patrice in their Orange County home in 1980. DeAngelo, is believed to have committed at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo