Trump lawyer says he'll plead the Fifth in porn actress case

FILE - In a Monday, April 16, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York. Cohen filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles Wednesday, April 25, 2016, saying he will assert his Fifth Amendment rights, stating that he will exercise his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo