Teacher gave 3rd-grader candy — if he posed for nude pictures during recess, Utah cops say

To get his way, Kyle Hill would offer one of his students candy or class money, police say.
The 33-year-old third-grade teacher at Endeavor Hall in West Valley City, Utah, was arrested Monday, according to KSL.com. He faces charges of sexual abuse of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
The West Valley City Police Department alleges that Hill coerced a 9-year-old boy into taking sexually suggestive pictures during school, according to The Deseret News. He would give his student extra candy or money, police say, if the child would stay in his classroom during recess and pose for nude images.
A report from the Salt Lake County Jail also says that Hill would pull the boy "aside from the rest of class and asked (the boy) to show him his underwear.” Police told The Deseret News that Hill began to send “daily” notes to the child that detailed the various suggestive positions he would like him to pose in next.
The boy later told police that Hill would have him sit in the “reading nook” for the naked and partially clothed pictures, as reported by Fox13. The teacher allegedly took pictures of the child up to 10 different times.
Police say that one student walked into class in April and witnessed Hill taking the salacious pictures of the young boy. Hill urged the 9-year-old to hide “so that the other student didn't see what was happening," officers alleged to KSL.com.
And on April 21, Hill is accused of going to the boy’s house under the pretense of watching "Harry Potter," according to Fox13. Hill lay down on the bed while the boy gave him a tour of his bedroom, police say, and the teacher began to talk about sex scenes in the "Deadpool" and "Braveheart" movies and how he reacted to them, police say.
Police started to investigate Hill on Sunday. According to The Deseret News, the boy’s parents called law enforcement and the 9-year-old said that he would show Hill his underwear.
Hill was arrested Monday and booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail after he allegedly told deputies that he inappropriately touched the child’s genitals and took the pictures “for sexual gratification,” The Deseret News reported.
Hill was a teacher at Endeavor Hall for three years. Those with children in the school are asked to call police at 801-840-4000 if they believe their child was affected.
