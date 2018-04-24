Suicidal man was ready to jump. So 13 truckers parked under the bridge, Michigan cops say

Law enforcement and truckers in Michigan teamed up to save the life of a suicidal man.
Police first heard of a man standing on a bridge that goes over a Detroit freeway at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fox2. So officers quickly put a plan in action to stop him from ending his life.
Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, told The Detroit News that his department blocked traffic on Interstate 696 and then asked truckers who had been stopped to head for the overpass.
Thirteen different trucks arrived at the scene and parked under the bridge to shorten the fall if the suicidal man decided to jump, police say. The man decided to willingly leave the bridge and police took him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to Fox2.
Someone posted an image of the “trucker wall” to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page. It amassed nearly 20,000 shares by noon on Tuesday.
Chris Harrison, a commenter on the post, said he was one of the truckers who parked under the bridge.
He wrote that “the cops came up and waved 6 or 7 of us through and then stopped us under the bridge.”
“Same thing on the west bound side,” he continued. “I just happened to be one of the guys in the front of the line.”
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th biggest cause of death in the United States. That means just under 45,000 people die from it every year.
There is one completed suicide for every 25 attempts, the AFSP says, and men are nearly four times more likely to attempt to kill themselves than women. Overall, middle-aged white men are the most likely to commit suicide.
The Michigan State Police urged people to seek help if someone is suicidal. You can call the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or compulsions.
“You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911,” the police wrote on Twitter. “There are so many people that can help you make the choice to get help and live!
“It is our hope to never see another photo like this again.”
