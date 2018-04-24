Now Amazon wants the keys to your car, too, for package deliveries

Not satisfied with delivering packages inside your home, Amazon now offers delivery straight to your vehicle as well.
The company has expanded its Key in-home delivery service to include the trunks and back seats of vehicles of Amazon Prime members in 37 U.S. cities, though it covers only certain vehicles, reports National Public Radio.
Owners of 2015 or newer Chevrolets, Buicks, GMCs, Cadillacs or Volvos in those cities with an active OnStar or Volvo On Call account, whose vehicles can be remotely unlocked, can sign up for deliveries to their vehicles, NPR reports.
Amazon Prime members must verify they will be parked within a designated delivery zone during a four-hour window and can track the delivery via the Amazon Key app.
The service is available only in the same 37 U.S. cities where Amazon already offers in-home Key deliveries, according to Amazon.
They are Atlanta; Austin; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville; Kansas City; Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif.; Louisville; Miami; Milwaukee; Minneapolis and St. Paul; Nashville; Newark; Orlando; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland; Richmond; Sacramento; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; the San Francisco Bay Area; Sarasota; Seattle and Eastside, Wash.; St. Louis; Tampa; and the Washington, D.C., metro area.
Amazon launched the Key in-home service, which allows delivery drivers to remotely unlock houses to place packages safely inside, in October, reported CNet.
“The in-home service is working great, and from the very start we knew we wanted to take it beyond the home as well," Peter Larsen, Amazon's vice president of delivery technology, told the publication.
The in-home and in-vehicle services are intended to enhance the speed and convenience of deliveries to further strengthen Amazon’s hold on customers, CNet reported, as well as circumvent the rising problem of package thieves and so-called “porch pirates.”
At least some Amazon customers, however, were skeptical.
“Amazon can't find my 3-story building and type in a key code. How do they expect to find and unlock the trunk of my car?” wrote one on Twitter.
“You have to be pretty desperate to hand over your car keys just to get a few hours quicker delivery,” wrote another Twitter poster.
Others found the entire concept of in-car or in-home deliveries ludicrous.
“There is zero chance I'll ever use Amazon key to have them enter my car or house to deliver a package,” wrote one person on Twitter.
“The new season of 'Dateline' is brought to you by Amazon Key — bringing stalkers and victims together in a hip new way,” wrote another Twitter poster.
