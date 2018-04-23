She was pinned under his pickup. He yelled that he 'just cared about his truck,' Okla. cops say

A 24-year-old woman was driving in Oklahoma City on Sunday night when her SUV ran out of gas.
So just before midnight, the woman began pushing her vehicle out of the road — until a pickup truck crashed into her, according to Oklahoma City police. The crash left the woman pinned beneath the pickup that had struck her.
But the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Arturo Saavedra, was far from apologetic about striking the woman, police said. Instead, Saavedra was “extremely aggravated, screaming, and yelling,” according to a police report. Saavedra was apparently livid about his now-damaged black 2013 Ford F-150.
As Saavedra yelled, the woman remained critically injured beneath his vehicle, according to police.
Witnesses told an officer at the scene that they heard Saavedra “saying he didn’t care about the girl and he just cared about his truck,” a police report said. The report also described Saavedra “freaking out and being unruly” at the scene.
When authorities arrived at the crime scene in southwest Oklahoma City, they found the woman still trapped underneath Saavedra’s truck. Firefighters had to lift up the pickup to free the woman, police said.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. She’s expected to make a full recovery. At the scene, police learned that Saavedra had been driving the same direction as the woman pushing the vehicle, and that he struck her from behind.
Police told KOKH that Saavedra’s breath smelled of alcohol when they spoke to him at the scene.
Saavedra was arrested and booked at the Oklahoma County Jail early Monday morning on several charges, including being involved in an accident while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, no state driver’s license and failure to devote time and attention, according to police.
Bond was set at $5,000, jail records said.
