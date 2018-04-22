New lynching memorial offers chance to remember, heal

In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Josephine Bolling McCall poses with a photo of her father, lynching victim Elmore Bolling, at her home in Montgomery, Ala. Bolling is among thousands of lynching victims remembered at the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice, erected with donations by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative. The memorial and an accompanying museum, which aim to tell the story of racial oppression in the United States, open April 26. Jay Reeves AP Photo