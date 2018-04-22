In a Thursday, March 1, 2018 photo, Tatum Weir, center, raises her hand as she prepares to ask a question while going over plans to build a tool box during a cub scout meeting in Madbury, N.H. Fifteen communities in New Hampshire are part of an "early adopter" program to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Boy Scouts. Tatum and her twin brother Ian are planning to become the first set of girl-boy siblings to become Eagle Scouts.
In a Thursday, March 1, 2018 photo, Tatum Weir, center, raises her hand as she prepares to ask a question while going over plans to build a tool box during a cub scout meeting in Madbury, N.H. Fifteen communities in New Hampshire are part of an "early adopter" program to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Boy Scouts. Tatum and her twin brother Ian are planning to become the first set of girl-boy siblings to become Eagle Scouts. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Beyond cookies: Thousands of girls are becoming Cub Scouts

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

April 22, 2018 07:29 PM

DURHAM, N.H.

Six months after announcing a historic change, the Boy Scouts have begun admitting girls into the Cub Scouts program.

About two-thirds of councils nationwide are participating in an early adopter program that began in January, and about 3,000 girls have joined so far.

The Boy Scouts also are creating a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts. That's expected to start in February 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. That's the goal for Tatum and Ian Weir, 10-year-old twins in Durham. They hope to be the first sister-brother pair to become Eagle Scouts.

Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents, but the Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative.

