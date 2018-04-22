Martha Karolyi sidesteps responsibility in Nassar scandal

FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela, left, and Martha Karolyi talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. Former USA Gymnastics women's national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband Bela tell NBC they were unaware of the abusive behavior by a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison. Martha Karolyi led the national team for 15 years before retiring after the 2016 Rio Olympics. She tells Savannah Guthrie in "no way" did she suspect Larry Nassar was sexually abusing athletes. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo