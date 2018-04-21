He stole a beer truck and was found in the bushes wearing only American flag shorts, cops say

Matt Lane Hermsmeyer stole a beer delivery truck Thursday morning, police say, but it didn't take officers long to find the 46-year-old man.
The California man stole the vehicle from the MD Liquor store just before noon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
The delivery driver was inside the liquor store during the theft, police say, and a customer told him that a man wearing American flag shorts took off with the car.
Police say there was just one problem with Hermsmeyer's getaway plan — the delivery truck had a GPS tracking system.
Because of that, it only took a few minutes for officers to determine where the man went with the vehicle, according to police.
As authorities rushed to the scene, multiple people called 911 and reported seeing a shirtless man, wearing just patriotic pants, sprinting across Highway 101.
KTVU recorded the man running on the roadway and then into nearby foliage.
Hermsmeyer was found hiding in a bush and arrested about 45 minutes after he began his early-morning theft, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Police say he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
He faces charges of possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and violation of probation.
