Who is Allison Mack, and what is her connection to Nxivm, the alleged sex cult?

Police say the actress' real life was more diabolical than anything out of "Smallville," the superhero show she starred in for 10 seasons from 2001-2011.
Allison Mack, 35, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to sex trafficking charges related to the alleged sex cult Nxivm, based in upstate New York, according to the New York Post.
She was arrested Friday morning after being indicted along with the group's founder, Keith Raniere, on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Raniere, who was known by the name "Vanguard" in the alleged cult, was arrested in March at his home in Mexico.
“Ms. Mack was one of the top members of a highly organized scheme which was designed to provide sex to [Raniere],” Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza said in court Friday, according to the Post. “Under the guise of female empowerment, she starved women until they fit her co-defendant’s sexual feminine ideal.”
She also forced them to pose naked for photos — “including on one occasion close-up pictures of their vaginas” — that were given to Raniere and also used as collateral, the feds charge.
“All mine?” he texted in response to one naked photo of all the slaves sent by Mack, according to prosecutors.
Mack was allegedly the top "slave" in Nxivm's hierarchy of membership and kept a sexual relationship with Raniere, according to the Daily Beast. She was reportedly married to another "slave," Canadian actress Nicki Clyne, in late March or early April, in order for Clyne to be able to stay in the U.S.
According to the complaint against Raniere, which was drafted before Mack was named in the indictment, the more sexually exploitative wing of the Nxivm organization was called "DOS." The "slaves" within DOS, women who were forced to provide "collateral" to Raniere and other "masters," were often branded on their pelvis with his initials using a cauterizing pen in a process that took 20-30 minutes.
Mack describes her relationship with Raniere a little more lightly in the bio page of her website.
"The more 'unconventional' approach [to Mack's continuing education, as she chose to pursue acting over college] came when Allison came across the work of Keith Raniere," her bio reads. "Over the course of several years, Mr. Raniere mentored Allison in her study of acting and music. As such, she has developed a deep connection to the nature of humanity as it relates to acting as an art form, and a tool for personal evolution. In 2013, Mr. Raniere worked with Allison and a small group of equally skilled and dedicated professionals to develop a curriculum that is currently taught through a private arts academy, The Source. There Allison serves as president and is one of its top trainers. The Source provides a unique toolset and innovative exercises to increase one’s mastery of the art of compassion, utilizing the disciplines of acting and expression."
The Source is not listed among the various companies and foundations that the Nxivm organization has its hands in, which include several foundations, and a Montessori-like children's educational program, according to its website. According to the criminal complaint against Raniere, his original company, Executive Success Programs, is a good old-fashioned pyramid scheme.
Forbes reported in a 2003 bio that, at the time, more than 3,700 people had flocked to Raniere's Executive Success Programs, including Sheila Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television; Antonia C. Novella, a former U.S. surgeon general; Stephen Cooper, a former chief executive of Enron; Edgar Bronfman Sr. of Seagram; and Ana Cristina Fox, the daughter of a former Mexican president.
The 2013 reference in Mack's bio would put her meeting Raniere after "Smallville," which ran on the WB network, stopped airing.
Mack was born in Preez, Germany, to American parents and acted as a young child as young as four in television commercials. One of her first roles in a movie was for "Police Academy 6: City Under Siege," where she played, "Little Girl," according to IMDB. She was also in the straight-to-video release "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" and several TV movies.
She also had a recurring role in FX's dark comedy "Wilfred." Her latest work was on an Amazon original animated show, where she voiced a character named Evelyn Gale in the series "Lost in Oz."
