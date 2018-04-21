AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams embraces family friend student Attie French after finding her in the crowd at First Baptist Church while looking for her own daughter following a shooting at Forest High School, Friday 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the high school and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Friday. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Star-Banner via AP Alan Youngblood