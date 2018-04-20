She left her kids home alone to go get drunk and dance on the bar at Applebee’s, Texas cops say

Being a parent is hard; there's no doubt about that.
But what police say one Laredo, Texas mother of two did to blow off a little mid-week steam got her arrested early Wednesday morning.
Priscilla Marisol Flores, 34, was arrested at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday after she closed down the Applebee's restaurant location on San Dario Avenue with a rowdy outburst that included taking food off other customers' plates and falling off a chair, according to El Manana newspaper.
When police arrived, at around 1 a.m., Flores was doing a dance on top of the Applebee's bar, according to the Laredo Morning Times. Police told the newspaper that after identifying the woman with bloodshot eyes, dancing on the bar, as Flores, they told her to get down.
She responded by cursing at the officers, who first offered to take her home, according to El Manana.
But when they arrived at her apartment, there were no other adults present while Flores' two 12-year-old children were sleeping. Flores had told them her mother was watching her kids.
She was booked into the Webb County Jail at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, facing two counts of child abandonment and one count of public intoxication, according to jail records. A Child Protective Services investigation into conditions in her home had also been opened.
Just a week before the incident Wednesday morning, another Laredo mother, Mireya Villanueva, 40, was also charged with child abandonment, after police say she left her children at All Star Kids Day Care while she was out drinking beer at a local bar, according to the Morning Times.
