Rapper said he'd never 'ride with any drugs,' then flew to Atlanta with 440 lbs of pot, feds say

An Atlanta-based rapper who wrote earlier this year that he would “never in my life ride with any drugs” was arrested and charged with shuttling hundreds of pounds of weed into the Atlanta airport on a private plane, WSB-TV and other local outlets reported.
Terrell Davis, the 23-year-old rapper who goes by Ralo, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, according to WSB-TV.
According to a criminal affidavit obtained and posted by WXIA, Ralo is alleged to be the leader of a gang called “Famerica,” and that members refer to themselves as “Famgoon."
The case goes back to December, when investigators say they tracked Ralo as he and associates allegedly flew to California and back on a chartered fight, according to the affidavit. Agents observed Ralo and other passengers unload 37 white-wrapped packages into a van once the plane landed, after which Ralo drove off in a separate van and the other driver was pulled over for driving without lights on, according to the affidavit.
Police searched the van and arrested the occupants after finding more than 500 pounds of marijuana worth more about $1 million, according WSB-TV.
Shortly after the arrests, Ralo posted on his Instagram “I’ve lost more than an man have gained in a lifetime... Have you ever lost ah million dollars at one time???”
On the weekend of April 14, investigators learned that Ralo was flying back to Atlanta on another flight from California, and raided the plane after it landed at the Peachtree-Dekalb Airport, arresting Ralo and eight other passengers with the help of a police dog, according to the affidavit posted by WXIA.
Police searched the cargo area of the plane and found about 440 pounds of marijuana worth a little more than $800,000, Fox 5 reported.
Ralo was originally charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, but those charges were dropped pending the new federal complaint, according to WSB-TV.
Ralo posted several times on his Instagram in February about how he was becoming annoyed with what he thought was increased surveillance of his travels.
“Attention police officers, i will never in my life ride with any drugs,” he wrote on Feb. 24. “The crimes that i committed no longer exists. Ima rapper now.”
In another post the next day he wrote “i don’t want no illegal guns, drugs, or criminal activity near me. I’m telling my accountant to pay taxes on every dollar i ever made. Every beef i ever got into, yawl won. I don’t won’t no smoke.”
Haroun Wakil, whom WXIA described as a friend of Ralo's, called the rapper a “good man” with a “good heart” and that investigators “can make up charges but I just don't see him doing that.”
Ralo made headlines in 2016 for tossing handfuls of cash into a scrambling crowd of homeless people in Atlanta and encouraging other rappers to do the same.
He remained in the DeKalb County Jail Thursday night, Fox 5 reported.
