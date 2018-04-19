Barbara Bush believed literacy could cure other ills

FILE - In this May 16, 1994 file photo, former first lady Barbara Bush reads to a group of children at the Clinton Family Inn, a shelter run by Homes for the Homeless in New York. Promoting literacy was a longtime cause for Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at age 92. She met many authors during her time in Washington and in the years following. Sandra Brown, Mary Higgins Clark and Harlan Coben were among those who became good friends, and shared memories of a former first lady whom Brown said “put her heart and soul” into getting people to read while also being “very funny, very candid with her comments.” Luc Novovitch, File AP Photo