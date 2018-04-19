This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Walter Leroy Moody. A federal appeals court has rejected the death row inmate's argument that Moody must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge. He is scheduled to be executed Thursday, April 19, 2018, for killing 11th Circuit Judge Robert Vance with a bomb mailed to his home.
This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Walter Leroy Moody. A federal appeals court has rejected the death row inmate's argument that Moody must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge. He is scheduled to be executed Thursday, April 19, 2018, for killing 11th Circuit Judge Robert Vance with a bomb mailed to his home. Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
Alabama inmate becomes oldest executed in US modern times

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

April 19, 2018 09:03 PM

ATMORE, Ala.

An Alabama inmate convicted of the mail-bomb slaying of a federal judge during a wave of Southern terror in 1989 was executed by lethal injection Thursday, becoming the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.

Eighty-three-year-old Walter Leroy Moody Jr. was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. following an injection at the Alabama prison at Atmore. He had no last statement and didn't respond when an official asked if he had any last words shortly before the chemicals began flowing.

Authorities said Moody sent out four mail bombs in December of 1989, killing Judge Robert S. Vance in Alabama and Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia.

