California inmate released after 25 years on death row

This June 8, 2007, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows death row inmate Vicente Benavides Figueroa. Figueroa, who spent more than 20 years on California's death row before his conviction was overturned, won't be retried and could be freed within days. Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green announced Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that she won't retry him for the rape and murder of a toddler.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)