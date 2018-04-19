She drank 12 beers, then opened her daycare, Iowa cops say. The result was deadly.

An Iowa City woman faces charges after an infant died at her in-home daycare following the woman's heavy drinking, court records said.
Before opening her daycare on Oct. 18, Wendy D. Young, 49, drank 10 to 12 beers, according to court records obtained by KCCI. Then Young opened up the daycare at her Iowa City home, where she cared for children ranging in age from 7 months old to 3 years old, KCRG reports.
Police came to Young’s home later that day and found a 7-month-old infant unresponsive, according to court records reported by The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Young had begun watching the children at 6:30 a.m., The Gazette reports.
The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead later that day, police said.
Young was arrested Wednesday on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports. The charge is a class C felony, jail records said, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Young is being held at the Johnson County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000, according to jail records.
Eight hours after Young began caring for the children at the daycare, alcohol was still in her system, KCRG reports. Young admitted to police that she had consumed 10 or more drinks.
