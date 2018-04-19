She saw a 1-year-old boy dangling from a roof. Then he let go, Ohio woman says

Jill Harper was driving home Sunday when something caught her attention — a toddler dangling from the roof of a home in Sandusky, Ohio, FOX 8 reported.
Family members told police the 18-month-old boy must have gotten around the baby gate that was placed at the bottom of the stairs, News 5 reported. They say he was able to get up to his room, where there was a window that was open just enough for him to slide through and end up the roof, the news station reported.
When Harper spotted the child, he was hanging from a porch gutter, WOIO reported.
"I just pulled my car up and stopped and jumped out and ran up there," Harper told FOX 8 "I could only touch his foot so I started banging on the house hoping that somebody would come outside and help me.
A police report says the child then fell into Harper’s arms, News 5 said. Harper told FOX 8 the boy let go and then she caught him.
Harper had grabbed one of his ankles when he was in the air and kept him from hitting the ground, WOIO reported. Then she brought the baby inside.
"It was the craziest thing that ever happened in my life," Harper told FOX 8.
Police say the boy would have fallen onto the stairs below him, had Harper not been there, the news station reported.
The boy wasn’t hurt, police said. He was being looked after by his mother’s cousin, who says her husband is fixing the window so he won’t crawl out again, WOIO reported.
No charges are expected, FOX 8 reported. But police reminded the guardian to watch the boy closely.
