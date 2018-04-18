Nanny who killed kids, pleaded insanity convicted of murder

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial, in New York. Jurors on Wednesday, April 18 found that Yoselyn Ortega killed 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in October 2012 and understood the consequences of her actions when she did it. They said she was guilty of murder. Pool Photo via AP, File WYNY-TV