10 Things to Know for Monday

Camille Hymes, center, Regional V.P. of MidAtlanitc Operations at Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks with Asa Khalif, of Black Lives Matter, right, after protestors entered the coffee shop, Sunday April 15, 2018, demanding the firing of the manager who called police resulting the arrest of two black men on Thursday. The arrests were captured on video that quickly gained traction on social media. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Mark Bryant