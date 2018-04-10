Georgia man fires pistol when wife brings him wrong barbecue ribs, cops say

There was an emergency call on a recent Saturday night just west of Rock Branch on the south side of Forsyth.
Word was that someone had been shot at a house on Willis Wilder Drive.
But when Monroe County sheriff’s deputies got there, they soon learned that the only thing with a bullet hole in it was a bedroom door.
The reason the .32-caliber projectile was fired has since become the subject of some debate.
The March 31 episode, first noted in a recent edition of the Monroe County Reporter newspaper, involved a husband and wife — Benjamin and Naomi Danielly — and a plate of barbecue ribs.
Benjamin Danielly, who is 74 and said to be in poor health due to complications from diabetes, first told the sheriff’s deputies that he had fired the shot because his wife was “scary,” an official write-up of the 9 p.m. encounter noted.
Naomi Danielly, 70, the report went on, at first told the deputies that her husband had fired a warning shot at an unseen intruder who was trying to break in.
When one of the lawmen found the pistol underneath a pillow on the husband’s bed, the husband was again asked what happened.
“He advised that there was no intruder, but he had gotten mad with Mrs. Danielly about bringing him the wrong to-go plate of ribs,” the sheriff’s report said. “Mr. Danielly stated that he was just trying to scare Mrs. Danielly.”
Naomi Danielly reportedly then told the deputies that her husband had, in fact, “gotten mad about the rib plate … and fired the gun in the house,” the sheriff’s report said.
However, she told a Telegraph reporter by phone on Tuesday that her husband “got mad because of something” other than the ribs, but would not elaborate. She said that she herself had been the one upset about the ribs, which she had purchased at a neighborhood cookout.
“They just didn’t look like ribs,” she said.
Benjamin Danielly was taken to the county jail on an aggravated assault charge, but because of his failing health he was released on his own recognizance.
“It was agreed,” the sheriff’s report concluded, “that if Mrs. Danielly stated that she was not afraid to stay at the home with Mr. Danielly, and if he would consent to have the other weapons present removed from the residence for her safety, that he would not go to jail.”
