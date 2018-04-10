Botched Hawaii missile alert prompts advice on alert drills

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. The missile alert Hawaii mistakenly sent to the public has promoted the Federal Communications Commission to recommend government workers avoid using the phrase "this is not a drill" during practice sending emergency notices. The FCC included the advice Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in its final report on what went wrong when Hawaii in January accidentally warned a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo