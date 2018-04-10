Missouri host who tweeted he'd 'ram a hot poker up' Parkland survivor resigns TV gig

A St. Louis radio host has reportedly resigned from one of his two broadcast jobs after tweeting about ramming "a hot poker up David Hogg's ass."
Hogg is one of the teenage survivors of the Parkland shooting in Florida who has become a vocal advocate for stronger gun laws.
Jamie Allman, whose "Allman in the Morning" show runs on conservative talk radio station KFTK, 97.1 FM, deleted the March 26 tweet and set his Twitter account to private. But the screenshot of the tweet made the rounds over the last few days and caused quite a stir.
As advertisers walked away from his shows, Allman resigned from his TV gig on Monday, the Washington Post reported Monday evening. In addition to his morning radio show, Allman appeared on a nightly news and commentary segment on KDNL-TV Channel 30, an ABC affiliate owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.
It's unclear what his current status is on his radio show.
“We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled,” Ronn Torossian, the CEO of the PR firm 5W, told the Post, speaking as a Sinclair spokesman.
The St. Louis alt-weekly, the Riverfront Times, wrote about Allman's tweet on Friday.
"A former spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, Allman still has another job (as far as we know) as a morning radio talk show host on 97.1 FM," the Times reported Monday evening.
Allman's controversial tweet read: "When we kick their ass they all like to claim we're drunk. I've been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing."
Rep. Stacey Newman, a Richmond Heights Democrat and a longtime supporter of stronger gun laws, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Allman had crossed a line and she felt she "needed to step up" after first thinking she didn't want to give any credibility to someone "wanting attention."
So in an angry Facebook post on Thursday and a series of tweets on Friday, she listed advertisers of Allman's show and demanded they immediately stop supporting him.
"He has repeatedly attacked Stoneman Douglas high school gun violence survivors and Parkway School District high school students on social media in the most vile manner you can't even imagine," she wrote on Facebook, referencing the Florida district and one in Missouri.
"Jamie Allman has gone after one group of kids in Florida for standing up to the gun lobby and another group of kids in St. Louis for standing up against a 'confederate' school board candidate — teenagers speaking out against hate and who just want to stay alive.
"We have the screenshots and believe us, they are cruel and obscene.
"These are our kids, some are my friends. They need us to stand up for them."
Since Friday, Ruth's Chris Steak House, The Gellman Team real estate group and PALM Health all posted messages on their Twitter accounts saying they have pulled advertising from Allman's show.
The Riverfront Times pointed out that Allman tweeted two days before Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham took a shot at Hogg on Twitter about being rejected by colleges he wanted to attend.
Hogg responded with a call to boycott Ingraham's show and refused to accept her apology. Nearly 29 advertisers have walked away and Ingraham took a one-week break. Fox stands by its star and she returns to the air on Monday.
It's unclear in what context Allman's tweet was made.
"But even before the Ingraham controversy broke, the role of Hogg and other Parkland shooting survivors in the national gun debate was raising complicated questions, as pundits across the conservative spectrum have argued that the teens shouldn't be protected from criticism simply because of their age and status as victims of a traumatic mass shooting," the Riverfront Times wrote.
The alt-weekly reported that Allman had been talking about Hogg on "The Allman Report," his nightly TV show on the Sinclair-owned station, too. Sinclair recently came under fire for forcing its news anchors to read promos about "one-sided news stories plaguing our country.”
"You can't say, 'Hey I'm just a kid,'" Allman said about Hogg. "We have to be allowed to refute what you're saying ... or to respond to it, you can't be all the time grabbing your blanket when the going gets tough."
He reportedly said Hogg should expect push-back if he's going to "get his hands dirty" in political issues and advised him to "just be a grownup about it."
"Which, in Allman's world, apparently means being threatened publicly with sodomy before you're even old enough to vote," the Riverfront Times wrote.
The majority of his advertisers have stuck with Allman, reports Mediaite, and the radio host retweeted many of his supporters' messages over the weekend, thought those can't be seen since he set his Twitter account to private.
During Monday morning's radio show Allman didn't mention the controversy or the boycott, Mediaite reported.
