911 caller’s emergency: A spider that needed killing, Michigan cops say

The intruder was itsy bitsy, but it’s still at large.
A northern Michigan resident found a spider on April 5, and apparently couldn’t handle the situation without a little help — so the resident called 911 to request that dispatchers send police over to kill the spider, according to the Evart Police Department.
Dispatchers informed the caller that disposing of eight-legged intruders isn’t exactly a police matter. Authorities also told the caller that reporting the critter through a 911 call is an abuse of the emergency response system (however freaky the insect may have been).
Still, police responded to the caller’s home. When the officer arrived, though, the “alleged arachnid” had disappeared, Evart police said.
According to police, the caller was told that if emergency dispatchers get another low-stakes call from the resident, he or she could face arrest.
At least the caller can take comfort in not being alone: Phobia of spiders is the most common animal-related fear, according to 2009 research in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior. And the Michigan resident isn’t the first person driven to 911 by overwhelming fear.
Back in 2013, an Oregon teenager called 911 in panic to report a “massive freaking” spider that she said was the size of a baseball, KPTV reports.
“I’m home alone and there is a giant spider on the back of my couch — and I’m talking giant,” the girl told dispatchers. “I’ve never seen a spider this big and I have no idea what to do … I don’t know if you guys have anything I can do, or if I just sit here and stare at it and wait for someone to get home to kill it.”
An officer responded to the Forest Grove, Oregon, home and killed the creature with a rolled-up newspaper, the TV station reports.
