Antidepressants have helped millions - until many discover they can’t quit

Victoria Toline, who needed nine months in 2014 to taper off the drug Zoloft, at home in Gig Harbor, Wash., Nov. 7, 2018. Many people on antidepressants quit without much trouble, but withdrawal reactions are an enormous and common problem and have contributed to soaring rates of long-term antidepressant use. “I had to drop out of school,” she said. “My life’s been on hold.” RUTH FREMSON NYT