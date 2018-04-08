April snowfall around the Kansas City area

Snow fell over the Kansas City area Sunday, more than a week into April. Weather forecasts said not much of the snow is likely to stick.
Shane Keyser
How to truly help panhandlers

News

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Citizens save driver from burning car

National

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

National

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)