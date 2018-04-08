He tried to visit a 16-year-old girl after midnight. He ended up shooting her dad, Florida cops say

Johnathan Ramdath, 24, showed up at a Zephyrhills, Fla. home at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to visit a 16-year-old girl, deputies say.
When her father refused and told him to leave, Ramdath shot him in the thigh, Pasco County Sheriff’s Department officials told WTVT. The 51-year-old man was taken by helicopter to a Tampa hospital. No further information on his condition was available, WTVT reported.
Ramdath, of Dade City, Fla., then called 911 to talk to dispatchers about the investigation into the shooting, reported WFLA. A witness helped deputies identify Ramdath, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He had a court hearing scheduled Sunday afternoon, according to the station.
He told deputies he did not intend to shoot the girl’s father, but instead aimed at the ground, reported WTSP.
