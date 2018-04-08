In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a high school student sits at a gun range at the University of North Georgia, wearing a jacket with a school rifle team insignia. In the wake of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, some Americans are questioning whether school gun clubs are wise. But those who participate, say it teaches them discipline, patience and life skills.
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a high school student sits at a gun range at the University of North Georgia, wearing a jacket with a school rifle team insignia. In the wake of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, some Americans are questioning whether school gun clubs are wise. But those who participate, say it teaches them discipline, patience and life skills. Lisa Marie Pane AP Photo
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a high school student sits at a gun range at the University of North Georgia, wearing a jacket with a school rifle team insignia. In the wake of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, some Americans are questioning whether school gun clubs are wise. But those who participate, say it teaches them discipline, patience and life skills. Lisa Marie Pane AP Photo

National

Advocates: School gun clubs teach discipline, not violence

By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press

April 08, 2018 05:11 AM

DAHLONEGA, Ga.

There are an estimated 5,000 gun teams at high schools and universities around the country. And for those who participate, their popularity hasn't waned. The youth who are involved, their coaches, and their parents say the shooting teams have had a positive influence on their lives.

What they say they learn? Discipline. Patience. Responsibility.

Critics worry that putting a firearm into the hands of a teen or young adult sends the wrong message in this era of school shootings and other gun-related violence.

JP O'Connor is a coach affiliated with the Olympic organization USA Shooting. He says he's teaching kids life skills and educating them about the safe and proper use of firearms.

He says if you educate students about guns, society is actually safer.

  Comments  