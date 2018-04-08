AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Syrian rescuers, medics say gas attack near capital kills 40
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and rescuers said Sunday that a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town near the capital has killed at least 40 people, allegations denied by the Syrian government.
The alleged attack in the town of Douma occurred late Saturday amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce with the Army of Islam rebel group.
The reports could not be independently verified.
First responders said they found families suffocated in their homes and shelters, with foam on their mouths. The opposition-linked Syrian Civil Defense were able to document 42 fatalities but were impeded from searching further by strong odors that gave their rescuers difficulties breathing, said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the group, which is known as the White Helmets.
A joint statement by the Civil Defense and the Syrian American Medical Society, a relief organization, said more than 500 people, mostly women and children, were brought to medical centers with difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth, and burning of the eyes. It said patients gave off a chlorine-like smell. Some had blue skin, a sign of oxygen deprivation.
___
Canada reels: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that left a country and its national sport heartbroken. The crash sent shockwaves through the team's small hometown.
Canadians were moved to tears on as they learned of the identities of the deceased on the bus that was driving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a crucial playoff game Friday against the Nipawin Hawks.
"The worst nightmare has happened," said the league's president, Bill Chow, as his eyes welled up with tears.
The Broncos are a close-knit team from the small city of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, which has a population of about 6,000. Since the horrific accident many have gathered at the community center at the hockey arena. A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night.
"An entire country is in shock and mourning," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "This is every parent's worst nightmare. No one should ever have to see their child leave to play the sport they love and never come back."
___
Germany still clueless about motive for fatal van attack
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors said Sunday they still have no indication why a 48-year-old German man drove a van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster, killing two and injuring 20 before shooting himself to death inside the van.
"As of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed," prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote in a joint statement with police. "The investigations are being led under high pressure in all possible directions."
Authorities have identified the two fatalities of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from Lueneburg County and a 65-year-old man from Broken County. Their names weren't given as is customary in Germany.
Local media have identified the perpetrator as an industrial designer living in Muenster who had been suffering from psychological problems, but police wouldn't confirm those details.
All three bodies were taken from the crash scene in front of the well-known Kiepenkerl pub early Sunday night. The silver-grey van was hauled away hours later, after explosives experts had thoroughly checked it.
___
Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — A raging fire that tore through a 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower killed a man inside and sent flames and thick, black smoke pouring from windows of the president's namesake skyscraper.
New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of Saturday's blaze is not yet known but the apartment was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m.
"It was a very difficult fire, as you can imagine," Nigro told reporters outside the building in midtown Manhattan. "The apartment is quite large."
Todd Brassner, 67, who was in the apartment, was taken to a hospital and died a short time later, the New York Police Department said. Property records obtained by The Associated Press indicate Brassner was an art dealer who had purchased his 50th-floor unit in 1996.
Officials said four firefighters also suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
___
Once wildly popular, Brazil's da Silva is jailed for graft
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was spending his first night in jail, a stunning fall from grace for a man who rose from nothing to lead Latin America's largest nation and later became engulfed in corruption allegations.
Foreshadowing possible clashes in the weeks to come, police shot rubber bullets and sprayed tear gas late Saturday at supporters waiting for da Silva as he landed in a police helicopter in the southern city of Curitiba, where he will serve his 12-year sentence for money laundering and corruption.
Just a few hours before that, da Silva had to have guards push their way out of a metal workers union in a Sao Paulo suburb so he could turn himself in to police; supporters were trying to keep him from going into custody.
Speaking to thousands of supporters at the union that was the spiritual birthplace of da Silva's rise to prominence, the former leader said would turn himself in so as to continue fighting a corruption conviction that he said amounted to a way for enemies to make sure he doesn't run — and possibly win — re-election in October.
When he first tried to leave the metal workers union headquarters, however, dozens of supporters blocked a gate where a car carrying da Silva was trying to exit.
___
Passage of Kansas school funding hike highlights GOP split
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators approved an increase in spending on the state's public schools in hopes of meeting a court mandate after the rancorous final days of debate highlighted deep divisions among top Republicans.
Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer publicly endorsed a bill that would phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years, siding with GOP leaders in the state House who largely drafted it. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, another Republican, had joined Colyer in pressuring legislators to act over the past week.
But the plan passed did not feel like a compromise to the Senate's GOP leaders, who favored a plan to phase in a $274 million increase over the same five years. They argued that the bigger plan approved early Sunday and sent to Colyer would force lawmakers to raise taxes within two years.
"We know — absolutely know — if we're going to pay this bill, we're going to have to increase taxes," said Senate President Susan Wagle, a conservative Wichita Republican.
Dozens of teachers, many wearing red shirts, converged on the Statehouse, camped out for hours and cheered after the Senate approved the bill, 21-19, early Sunday. The House had passed the bill Saturday, 63-56.
___
UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions
BEIJING (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general and the Singaporean foreign minister voiced concerns about global trade tensions and rising protectionism during back-to-back meetings in Beijing on Sunday.
Following remarks from his Chinese counterpart, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan vowed to "double-down" on free trade and economic liberalization in tandem with China.
"This is a time in the world where the temptation to embark on unilateralism and protectionism is unfortunately rising," Balakrishnan said.
In a separate meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called China "absolutely crucial" in the international system.
"You mentioned reform and opening up - it's so important in a moment when some others have a policy of closing up," Guterres told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
___
Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — A body was recovered Saturday in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month, killing a family of eight in what authorities suspect may have been an intentional crash.
The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said in a statement that a couple vacationing along the coast saw a possible body, which was pulled from the surf Saturday afternoon by a third bystander.
The body appears to be that of an African American female, but the age and identity could not immediately be determined, said Lt. Shannon Barney. An autopsy is planned Tuesday to determine a cause of death.
While authorities said they believe the body may be that of one of two missing girls from the crash, positive identification will most likely be done by DNA analysis, which could take weeks.
Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family's SUV when it plunged off a cliff last month. Five bodies were found March 26 near Mendocino, a few days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect, but three of their children were not immediately recovered from the scene.
___
Reed vs McIlroy: A Ryder Cup rematch at the Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It's essentially a Ryder Cup rematch at Augusta National.
Patrick Reed and his par-5 prowess versus Rory McIlroy and his penchant for clutch shots.
A 27-year-old American seeking his first major championship versus a 28-year-old Irishman chasing golf history.
It's Hazeltine in 2016 all over again, and the Masters can only hope for a similar, back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire finish.
Reed and McIlroy are forever linked to that singles match two years ago. Reed prevailed on the 18th hole in a rare U.S. victory at the Ryder Cup.
___
Move aside, Conor: Nurmagomedov takes UFC's 155-pound crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted an unsanctioned brawl against Conor McGregor in a loading dock. He instead ended his long ride toward a UFC title with a championship belt to bring back to Russia.
Nurmagomedov capped one the rockiest weeks in UFC's 25-year-history with a dominant outing over a bloodied Al Iaquinta to winn the 155-pound championship by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night.
Move aside, McGregor. Nurmagomedov is primed for main events, not just sideshows with dollies and broken glass.
"Where's Conor? You want to fight this bus?" Nurmagomedov said.
Nurmagomedov won a belt stripped from McGregor this week because the tempestuous Irishman — who ignited a melee when he threw a hand cart and guard railing at a bus full of UFC fighters — had not fought for UFC in 17 months.
