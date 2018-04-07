A private charter party bus is parked at a gas station on North Springfield Avenue in Rockford, Ill., on Saturday, April 7, 2018, after police said a suspect in the vehicle shot and killed three people. The suspect remains at large.
3 shot to death on private entertainment bus in Illinois

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 06:03 PM

ROCKFORD, Ill.

Police in Rockford, Illinois, say three people have been shot to death on a private entertainment charter bus.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the shooter hasn't been caught.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the driver of the Distinguished Gentleman bus called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver left the shooting site and parked the bus in a fuel lane at a gas station where police then came.

O'Shea says a "suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus."

The victims were not immediately identified.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says he cannot comment on details about the victims or how many times they were shot.

