School bus driver dropped off kids. Then he used bus to deliver heroin, Connecticut cops say

He wasn’t just shuttling kids around in his bus, according to local police.
Garfield Howell, a 29-year-old school bus driver in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday on four counts of sale of narcotics after police said he purchased and delivered heroin in his bus when he wasn’t ferrying children. Howell, a Stratford resident, also faces two counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics and risk of injury to a minor, Connecticut Post reports.
“During surveillance, detectives observed Howell, on several occasions, using the school bus to purchase and deliver heroin,” Stratford police Capt. Frank Eannotti told the newspaper.
The arrest followed a months-long investigation, FOX 61 reports. Howell was caught on surveillance footage using the vehicle to buy and sell drugs.
“During the incidents, there were no children on the bus,” Eannotti told NBC Connecticut. “But after he would drop the children off ... he would use the bus to either pick up or drop off product.”
Eventually, police obtained a warrant to search a residence associated with Howell. Police uncovered roughly 195 grams of heroin as they executed the warrant, Patch reports. Howell was arrested after the search.
Howell’s bond was set at $100,000, Patch reports. His next court appearance is set for April 18.
A spokesman for We Transport, the bus service that employs Howell, told the Connecticut Post that the company will decide whether or not to fire Howell following a company investigation.
“At this time, we are investigating the incident and we don’t have any information to release until that investigation is completed,” Andrew Ifill, of We Transport, told the newspaper.
