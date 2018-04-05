‘We are not going to clap’ at council meetings, mayor said. One guy even got arrested

SHARE COPY LINK A man was removed from the City of Amarillo meeting by police after applauding a speaker during public comment against the no clapping rule. The speaker said he had sued the city over the rule. City of Amarillo

