California has seen several workplace shootings in recent years

A shooting on YouTube’s campus in San Bruno, California reportedly left multiple people injured Tuesday, and it’s among several workplace shootings to occur in the state in recent years.
Last month, man gunned down his ex-wife at her workplace in The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California (located northwest of Los Angeles), police said, the Ventura County Star reported. Police say the man then turned the gun on himself.
A gunman opened fire at a law firm in Long Beach, California in December, killing one man and seriously wounding another before he shot himself the Los Angeles Times reported. Police called the incident “workplace violence,” according to the Associated Press.
The shooter, John Mendoza, was a partner at the firm of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison, reported AP. He had recently been fired, authorities said.
Never miss a local story.
Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik shot up an employee gathering at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California in December 2015, CNN reported. With 14 people dead and a more than a dozen injured, it’s among the most deadliest shootings in the U.S.
Farook and Malik died in a shootout with police, CNN said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday’s active shooter situation on YouTube’s campus, where about 1,700 people work, reported KGO.
KTVU reported that multiple people are being treated for shooting injuries at a San Francisco hospital.
A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients, according to AP. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.
Authorities say a woman believed to be the shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and four others have been wounded, the AP reported.
Comments