Please stop smoking weed in the drive-thru lane, restaurant asks

17 11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida Pause

176 Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion