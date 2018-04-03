A Gulfport Sonic has a strong message for anyone who's smoking marijuana in its drive-through lane.
Please stop smoking weed in the drive-thru lane, restaurant asks

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

April 03, 2018 12:32 PM

A fast-food chain restaurant in Gulfport, Mississippi has a message for anyone smoking marijuana in the drive-thru line.

“ATTENTION,” a laminated sign reads in the window of the Sonic on 17th Street. “If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.”

Store manager Yasman Freeman said the sign was posted about two weeks ago after a patron blew smoke in the face of an underage employee.

She said in addition to the incident, employees were tired of smelling pot when taking orders.

Freeman said the sign has worked so far, curtailing some unwanted aromas that would otherwise have wafted from patrons’ vehicles.

“There have also been a lot of pictures (of the sign) taken,” she said.

National Institute of Drug Abuse's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving perform McClatchyNational Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA/NIH)

Patrick Ochs, 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

